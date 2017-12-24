Sheryl Crow – The Dreaming Kind

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Dale Krevens Interview - Vice President Tech 21 NYC
- Music Gear Review: Listen Audio DIFFUSE Signature Modular Diffusers
- Eric Tessmer at The Hotel Café in Hollywood, CA
- Archive: Savvy Musician Academy - SMA Tribe (12/21/17)
- Warbly Jets - Warbly Jets (7/10)
- Chris Cornell Honored With New Scholarship Endowment At UCLA Law
- Roland Launches First Apprenticeship Program in Affiliation with The Los Angeles Film School
- Friendship - Shock Out of Season (7/10)
- Singer-Songwriter Jackson Browne to Receive Les Paul Innovation Award at 33rd Annual NAMM TEC Awards
- Sound Royalties Praises Appeals Court Ruling to Allow Fractional Licensing
Rolling Stone
- On the Charts: Eminem's 'Revival' Opens at Number One
- Lorde Cancels Tel Aviv Concert After Calls to Boycott Israel
- See James Blake's Unadorned Cover of Don McLean's 'Vincent'
- Kid Rock Faces Lawsuit From Circus Owners Over 'Greatest Show on Earth' Tour
- Watch Eminem's Contemplative 'Walk on Water' Video
- Pam the Funkstress, the Coup DJ, Dead at 51
- Chris Cornell's Family Posts Poignant Christmas Video
- Mariah Carey to Return to 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special
- Hear Kesha's Roaring Cover of 'The Greatest Showman' Song 'This Is Me'
- Led Zeppelin Prep 50th Anniversary Illustrated Book
Music News Underground
- BRKLYN 'I’m On Somethin' feat. Jocelyn Alice video
- Rag 'N' Bone Man + Chvrches confirmed for NOS Alive 2018
- Glen Hansard reveals new track 'Setting Forth' from new album 'Between Two Shores'
- Get happy with free music lessons from Learn to Play Day 2018
- Mistletoe and Whine: Christmas musical misery solved for UK’s designated drivers
- Tritonal 'Call Me' video
- Bryan Ferry to play Standon Calling
- Michael Ball and Alfie Boe charity single 'Bring Me Sunshine'
- Queen Extravaganza returns to rock the UK with the ‘Queen Greatest Hits Tour’
- Dionne Warwick at the Royal Albert Hall & UK tour
