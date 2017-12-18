SAD13 – Fixina + The Sting

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- First Ever Pensado’s NAMM JAM Announced for The 2018 NAMM Show
- Music Gear Gifts Under a Grand 2017
- Music Gear Review: Hartke HD500 Bass Combo
- IHEARTCOMIX's Announces 2nd installment of LA GIVES BACK
- Eight Groundbreaking Products to be Inducted to NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame
- Album Review: David Ian - Vintage Christmas Trio (9/10)
- Watsky at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA
- Friday Freebie - Scarlett 18i20 Audio Interface from Focusrite (Archive: 12/15/17)
- The Wrap at Dolby Cinema in Century City, CA
- Up Close: The Blackbird Academy
Rolling Stone
- See Darlene Love Sing 'Christmas' With Toy Instruments on 'Fallon'
- On the Charts: Luke Bryan Hits Number One With 'What Makes You Country'
- See Dave Grohl Play Wolf Man in Unaired 'SNL' Digital Short
- Review: N.E.R.D, Pharrell's Avant-Rap Crew, Gets a Radical Reawakening
- As I Lay Dying Singer Apologizes After Murder-for-Hire Conviction
- Hear Jack Johnson's Tranquil New Version of 'Only the Ocean'
- 15 Best Reissues of 2017
- Hear First Aid Kit's Folky Cover of Lorde's 'Perfect Places'
- SHINee Singer, K-Pop Star Jonghyun Dead at 27 of Possible Suicide
- Kiss' Gene Simmons Responds to Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit
Music News Underground
- AWOLNATION 'Passion' video
- Top 5 Emerging Artists To Watch in 2018
- DYK 'The Procrastinator' video
- Alexa Friedman 'Meant To Be' video
- Myles Marcus 'Crazy' video
- Five Drexler 'Smokers Section (Where It At)' video
- Jazz FM Awards set to return in 2018
- Gregory Porter new dates go on sale
- Shane Palko 'Staring Out The Window' video
- Jamie Lawson releases Christmas charity single for ex-servicemen and women
