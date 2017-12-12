Open Letters to the Music Industry

Yesterday The Industry Observer in Australia released the open letter to the music industry submitted by over 300 women in the music industry. It can be found here:

Within the Australian Open Letter was a reference to the Swedish Letter to the Music Industry submitted by over 2000 women. That can be found here:

Both of these letters include examples (sometimes graphic) of the sexual harassment in the music industry. These examples only spotlight what it obvious in the industry. We would like to see more Open Letters to other country’s music industries but we would prefer to see reform instead.