Venues Day 2017 and Fightback

Venues Day 2017 – Ministry of Sound – London, UK – October 17, 2017

venues day

 
            It is hard to think of music venues in trouble. London has lost 35% of its grassroots music venues since 2007 prompting the creation of the Music Venues Trust in 2014 and the Music Venues Alliance. On October 17 both will be presenting 2 separate events to help venues. For info visit http://musicvenuetrust.com & http://musicvenuetrust.com/music-venues-alliance/
 
The first is Venues Day 2017 which includes panels, presentations and discussions about music venues, artists, the economy and the public they service. More info can be found at http://musicvenuetrust.com/2017/02/venues-day-2017/

Fightback – Roundhouse – London, UK – October 17, 2017

 
fightback
 
The second is Fightback which is a concert to benefit MVT Emergency Response which has helped save over 40 music venues since last October. We’re still waiting for a line-up but it will be a great show for a great cause. Tickets can be found at https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/fightback2017
October 6th, 2017