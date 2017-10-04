First Chair Festival – Denver, CO – October 7, 2017

The First Chair Festival comes back to Denver. This one day festival includes music, ski films and gear to ramp everyone up for the snow season. Tickets are general admission and VIP. The festival runs from 1-10pm. This all takes place at the Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Current musical acts include Air Traffic Controller with The Moth and the Flame opening. Read our interview with Casey Sullivan. For info visit http://firstchairfestival.com/
October 4th, 2017