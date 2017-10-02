Red Bull Music Academy Festival 2017 – Los Angeles, CA – October 6-29, 2017

Red Bull Music Academy comes to LA with a month of shows and events that should appeal to everyone. It includes a conversation with Alice Bagg, the legendary punk artist. A performance by St Vincent a week before her new album release. A discussion with Floria Sigismondi about music in film. There is also Edgar Wright, Thundercat, Ice-T and more. For info visit http://www.redbullmusicacademy.com/events/los-angeles-festival-2017
October 2nd, 2017