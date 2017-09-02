8 Artists to See at Music Tastes Good – Long Beach, CA – September 30 & October 1, 2017
What do you get when you mix 16 chefs, over 40 bands, and visual artists at Marina Green Park? Music Tastes Good a festival that is a feast in all senses of the word. This year’s festival includes some big names including Ween, Of Montreal, Charles Bradley, Los Lobos, Big Freedia, Dengue Fever, Peaches, and more. Here are some of our choices of who you should see. For info visit http://mtglb.co/
Alvvays – This Toronto 5 piece just released AntiSocialites in September. They have a pop meets punk sound mixed with great hooks. http://alvvays.com/
Bearcoon – Bearcoon is a local indie folk duo who released their LAMiNAK EP last year. They are working on a 3rd album Home now. http://bearcoonmusic.com/
Kate Tempest – Tempest is a creative force of nature. She is a poet, writer and songwriter whose 2016 album Let Them Eat Chaos turned heads. https://www.katetempest.co.uk/
Sleater-Kinney – They really don’t need an introduction. This Washington 3 piece made the scene in the early 90’s and have only grown stronger with their new music in 2015’s No Cities To Love. http://www.sleater-kinney.com/
TV Heads – Sean Galloway & Angelica Tavella are the vocalists of this LA 4 piece rock band. They released Total Fucker last year and just released a new track “Devotional.” http://www.tvheadsmusic.com/
Vagabon – Laetitia Tamko is Vagabon, an artist who stands alone. Her songwriting stands out in her new release Infinite Worlds. This show is part of her headlining tour. https://www.facebook.com/vagabonjour/
Y La Bamba – Luz Elena Mendoza and Y La Bamba are a mix of stirring vocals and songwriting. Their latest album is Ojos Del Sol. http://www.ylabamba.com/
