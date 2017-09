8 Artists to See at Music Tastes Good

What do you get when you mix 16 chefs, over 40 bands, and visual artists at Marina Green Park? Music Tastes Good a festival that is a feast in all senses of the word. This year’s festival includes some big names including Ween, Of Montreal, Charles Bradley, Los Lobos, Big Freedia, Dengue Fever, Peaches, and more. Here are some of our choices of who you should see. For info visit http://mtglb.co/