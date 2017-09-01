by Alex Teitz

Stacey is a Toronto based singer-songwriter releasing her 2nd EP called First Move. The EP was produced by Alan Day and Derek Hoffman. It includes the singles "It'll Be Alright" and "First Move." The videos are theatrical story productions driven by the emotional honesty in the songs. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/staceymusic

FEMMUSIC: Can you describe your songwriting technique?

S: I write everything on piano first then build up the instrumentation together with a producer. I’m usually humming a vocal melody and letting that improvisation lead my fingers on the keys.

FEMMUSIC: What was the biggest challenge making First Move?

S: The biggest challenge was finding the right producers and being patient. I had made the EP once and scrapped it. I feel lucky that everything (eventually) fell into place very naturally with Derek & Alan.

FEMMUSIC: Your Facebook has a wonderful description of how you met Alan Day. How did you meet Derek Hoffman?

S: Yes! The power of the internet. I had actually corresponded with Derek very briefly years prior to this but never met in person. The Toronto music community is small so I think I had seen him around but we were never formally introduced back then. I met Derek and Alan in person both on the same day – the day we recorded First Move, at Derek’s studio, Fox Sounds. Alan was in town on tour with his band and we had decided to try and do one song together. I love them both so much and feel lucky to have built this EP with them.

FEMMUSIC: How were Alan Day & Derek Hoffman to work with?

S: The best. Both had great ideas and are very talented music minds. Being in the studio can be pretty emotional for me because I take it quite seriously – they made it fun and were constant sources of support and encouragement.

5. How did you approach First Move differently from your first EP?

S: My songwriting approach was more or less the same but I think I had a better sense of what I wanted the songs to sound like this time around in terms of instrumentation and overall vibe. I invested more in the overall team and execution.

FEMMUSIC: As a woman in the music industry have you been discriminated against?

S: There are things that have happened to me that I think would fall under the umbrella of “discriminated” against as a woman, certainly. That being said I also recognize that I am privileged in being a white woman. Whether it’s happening directly or systemically, I think we know that this is an ongoing issue but it’s heartening to see more and more people shouting down misogynistic behavior.

FEMMUSIC: If you could tour or collaborate with anyone, who would it be and why?

S: Kevin Parker (Tame Impala). He’s been a long time musical hero of mine.

FEMMUSIC: What one thing would you like to change about the music industry?

S: I wonder what it’d be like if artists were paid a consistently salary to create. Seems like that’d be pretty great.