Unfinished Mail – September 2017

What does it mean to “Fight Like A Girl?” We began to ask that question after receiving the following video at the beginning of August:

Zolita – Fight Like A Girl (2017) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWcvcfpqs08

Zolita’s video is one of empowerment and sisterhoord and reflects the world of post the Womens’ March with the lyrics, “My Body, My Choice, My Rights and My Voice.” Zolita is the not the first artist to “fight like a girl.” We were quickly reminded of others including:

Kalie Shorr – Fight Like A Girl (2016) – – Fight Like A Girl (2016) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD6vyPPbcW8 Emilie Autumn – Fight Like A Girl (2013) – – Fight Like A Girl (2013) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvOXuZwOEvM Bomshel – Fight Like A Girl (2009) – – Fight Like A Girl (2009) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V96r2046qjE There are many others. You will also find many organizations that Fight Like A Girl including: http://www.fightlikeagirlclub.com

http://www.fightlikeagirlfoundation.org/ http://www.fightlikeagirl.com/Fight_Like_A_Girl_GD/Fight_Like_A_Girl.html These organizations help to strengthen each other in times of illness or even abusive relationships. Fight like a girl does not mean fight like a man. It is a measure of mental and spiritual resolve that keeps us going no matter what hardship life throws at us.