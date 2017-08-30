Upcoming New Releases – September 2017

Upcoming New Releases
 
Becca Mancari – Good Woman – http://www.beccamancari.com/
Elizabeth and the Catapult – Keepsake – https://elizabethandthecatapult.com/
Alexz Johnson – A Stranger Time – http://alexzjohnson.com/
Daniella Mason – Daniella Mason – https://www.daniellamason.com/
Morly – Sleeping In My Own Bed – https://www.facebook.com/morlymusic/
August 30th, 2017