6 Artists To See at Benson First Friday FEMME Fest 2017 – Omaha, NE

Benson First Friday FEMME Fest 2017 – Omaha, NE – Sept 1 & 2, 2017

This festival started in 2015 has grown and grown. It now encompasses 6 venues and over 70 acts over 2 days. It is a celebration of women in music. For info visit https://bfffemmefest.tumblr.com
 
All Young Girls Are Machine Guns – This 8 piece band from Omaha includes horns, ukulele and more. They are working on their 4th studio album, Don’t Let The Music Fool You.  https://www.facebook.com/AllYoungGirlsAreMachineGuns/
 
Freakabout – This Lincoln 4 piece band is led by the vocals of Courtney Kirby. Pay attention to the custom oversized drum kit and rock beats. They released the single “Yellow Light” this year and have the album Don’t We All from 2015. http://www.freakabout.com/
 
The Hottman Sisters – We were struck by the video for “My War” off this Omaha 3 piece album This Two. They bring strong harmonies with thoughtful songwriting. http://www.thehottmansisters.com/
 
Mobina Galore – This Canadian 2 piece is about aggressive punk on their new album Feeling Disconnected. https://www.mobinagalore.com/
 
Pleiades and the Bear – This Omaha 6 piece weaves traditional songwriting into an indie rock web. Their debut album is 1977. https://www.facebook.com/pleiadesandthebearband/
 
See Through Dresses – This Omaha 4 piece released Horse of the Other World earlier this year. They are a dream pop band known far beyond Nebraska’s borders. http://seethroughdressesband.com/
