Partner – Play the Field

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (80)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (43)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (64)
- Film of the Month (41)
- Interviews (218)
- Live Photos (207)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (49)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (97)
- Uncategorized (9)
- Unfinished Mail (70)
- Upcoming New releases (11)
- Video of the Month (46)
- Videos (199)
- Website of the Month (77)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Kendrick Lamar at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA
- Looking back: Vans Warped Tour 2017
- Prosthetic Records Signs Chicago Post-Instrumental Group ZAIUS
- Live Review: Binx Buys at Webster Hall in New York
- Music Gear Review: The Soundelux Bock U195 Condenser Microphone
- Archive: AT2020USBI Microphone and ATH-M50X Pro Monitor Headphones - Audio-Technica
- Novation Releases Circuit Mono Station
- Bloodshot Records Signs Ruby Boots
- BMG Expands in Canada to Build its Record Business
- AJR at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
Rolling Stone
- Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Aid
- Charlottesville: Dave Matthews Band, Lorde, Lady Gaga React
- Chance the Rapper Announces Surprise Free Chicago Concert
- District Attorney: 'We Are Not Currently Investigating' R. Kelly
- Watch Fifth Harmony's Bold 'Angel' Video
- See Lupita Nyong'o Recite Rumi in Jay-Z's 'MaNyfaCedGod' Video
- Taylor Swift Groping Trial: Judge Dismisses DJ's Lawsuit Against Singer
- See Fiona Apple's Heartfelt Video to 'Hero' Sinead O'Connor
- Georgia Official Seeks Criminal Investigation of R. Kelly
- Hear Marshmello, Khalid Unite on Stirring New Song 'Silence'
Variety Music News
- Tom Cruise Apparently Injured Performing â€˜Mission: Impossible 6â€™ Stunt
- Why China Is Shooting Its Gray Rhinos
- â€˜Bonnie and Clyde,â€™ Released 50 Years Ago Today, Was a Revolutionary Movie That Now Looks Like the Last Work of Hollywood Classicism
- Sarajevo: Albanian Director Gentian KoÃ§i Breaks Ground With First Feature Film, â€˜Daybreakâ€™
- Box Office: â€˜Annabelle: Creationâ€™ Levitates to No. 1 With $35 Million
- Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Needed to Be â€˜Much Harsherâ€™ to White Supremacy
- Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Aid Victims of Flint Water Crisis
- Locarno Film Review: â€˜Icemanâ€™
- Locarno Film Review: â€˜Dragonfly Eyesâ€™
- Locarno Film Review: â€˜Mrs. Fangâ€™
Leave a Reply