Sylvan Esso and Flock of Dimes at Ogden Theatre

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (80)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (43)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (64)
- Film of the Month (41)
- Interviews (218)
- Live Photos (207)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (49)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (97)
- Uncategorized (9)
- Unfinished Mail (70)
- Upcoming New releases (11)
- Video of the Month (46)
- Videos (197)
- Website of the Month (77)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Live Review: Binx Buys at Webster Hall in New York
- Archive: AT2020USBI Microphone and ATH-M50X Pro Monitor Headphones - Audio-Technica
- Novation Releases Circuit Mono Station
- Bloodshot Records Signs Ruby Boots
- BMG Expands in Canada to Build its Record Business
- AJR at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
- Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira rock San Diegoâ€™s Petco Park
- DIY Spotlight: Julia Othmer
- YoubloomLA Offering Special Discount To Music Connection Readers
- Outtake: Doreen Ringer-Ross
Rolling Stone
- Hear Marshmello, Khalid Unite on Stirring New Song 'Silence'
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors' Picks
- Corey Taylor Addresses Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell Suicides
- Hear Gregg Allman Reflect on 'An End' on New Song 'My Only True Friend'
- Beck Talks 'Complex' New Pop Opus 'Colors'
- Review: Alex Williams' 'Better Than Myself' Is Modern Outlaw Country
- Kesha Opens Up About New 'Rainbow' Video in Personal Essay
- Watch Kesha Perform Poignant 'Praying' on 'Fallon'
- Inside Metallica Guitarist Kirk Hammett's Horror-Movie Poster Collection
- Suge Knight: Prosecutors Accuse Rap Mogul, Lawyer of Witness Bribery
Variety Music News
- â€˜Gypsyâ€™ Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix
- Itâ€™s Official: SoundCloud Secures New Investment, Names New CEO
- Common on the â€˜Giftâ€™ of Collaborating with Ava DuVernay and His First Emmy Nom
- Bold Films Bets on Films From Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller, Keira Knightley
- TV Ratings: â€˜SNL: Weekend Updateâ€™ Opens Strong for NBC
- Album Review: Keshaâ€™s â€˜Rainbowâ€™
- India Fires Controversial Chief Censor Pahlaj Nihalani
- Warner/Chappell Music, Steve Aokiâ€™s Dim Mak Publishing Sign Global Admin Deal
- Bill Hader Makes Surprise Appearance as Anthony Scaramucci on â€˜SNL: Weekend Updateâ€™
- China Probes Social Media Giants Over Illegal User Content
Leave a Reply