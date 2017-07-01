6 Artists To See at Meet Me in the Cross – Sydney, Australia – July 1-2, 2017

https://www.facebook.com/events/623256924548671/ Keep Sydney Open & Eastside Sydney are presenting its first music festival. It will be held at Kings Cross Hotel, The World Bar, Candys Apartment, Potts Point Hotel, The Old Growler, Crane Bar, Jangling Jack’s, & Sweethearts Rooftop. $30 gains access to all venues and vendors. The majority of artists are dj’s and producers including Nina Las Vegas who is known worldwide. For info visit http://keepsydneyopen.com

Nina Las Vegas (DJ Set) – (DJ Set) – https://www.facebook.com/ninalasvegas

Adi Toohey – https://www.facebook.com/aditoohey/

Andy Garvey – https://www.facebook.com/andygarveyandygarvey/