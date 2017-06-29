Westword Music Showcase 2017

Westword Music Showcase – Denver, CO – June 24, 2017
Photos by Veronica Lee
 
Natalie Tate
Westword Music Showcase – Denver, CO – June 24, 2017 Photos by Veronica Lee https://www.westwordshowcase.com/ https://natalietatemusic.com/

Cheap Perfume
https://www.facebook.com/cheapperfume719/

Allout Helter
https://www.facebook.com/allouthelter/

Bison Bone
http://www.bisonbone.com/

SIR
https://www.facebook.com/thesirband/

The Velveteers
https://www.facebook.com/TheVelveteers/

Arizona
http://thisisarizonamusic.com/

Bob Moses
http://bobmosesmusic.com/

COIN
http://www.thisiscoin.com/

Edison
http://www.listentoedison.com/

The Revivalists
http://www.therevivalists.com/

Shakey Graves
http://www.shakeygraves.com/

June 29th, 2017