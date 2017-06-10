Hot Apostles – Rebel In Me

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Musicians Institute Set To Launch Online Courses
- Primary Wave Publishing Announces Joint Venture With Ceelo Green's Octopus Publishing
- American Idol Alum Casey James Signs with APA
- Music Album Review: B.o.B - Ether (7/10)
- Prosthetic Records Adds LOVIATAR to its Roster
- Colossal Clusterfest 2017 in San Francisco, CA
- Live Review: Fuzzqueen at O'Brien's Pub in Allston, MA
- Citi, Live Nation and NextVR Unveil Slate of Live Virtual Reality Concerts
- Focusrite Offering Free NUGEN Audio Stereoizer Elements Plug-in
- Signing Story: Greta Van Fleet
Rolling Stone
- U2 Steps Out of Comfort Zone for Bonnaroo Headlining Set, Still Triumphs
- Frank Ocean Performs First Concert in Three Years in Denmark
- Slipknot Relive First Mexico Concert in New Documentary
- Taylor Swift: 10 Great Deep Cuts You Can Stream Now
- DJ Khaled Reveals 'Grateful' LP's Galaxy of All-Star Guests
- Ice Cube on New Songs for 'Death Certificate' Reissue, 'Selfish' Trump
- Jane's Addiction Prep 'Ritual de lo Habitual' 25th Anniversary Concert Film
- Watch De La Soul, Little Dragon's Disturbing New 'Drawn' Video
- Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Fans React, Speculate About Surprise Streaming News
- Corey Taylor Previews 'America 51' Book With Trump Takedown
Variety Music News
- Ben Affleck Pays Tribute to ‘Batman’ Predecessor Adam West
- PopPolitics: Jordan Klepper on Finding Satire in the Serious Tragedy of Gun Violence (Listen)
- E3 Preview: Can New Xbox Measure Up?
- ‘The Americans’ EPs Talk ‘Action-Packed and Emotion-Packed’ Final Season
- Movie Producers Feeling More Pressure: ‘Winners, Losers Are Bigger Than Ever’
- Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Talks ‘Sense8,’ ‘The Get Down’ Cancellations
- ‘Grand Tour’ Host Richard Hammond Airlifted After ‘The Biggest Crash’ Jeremy Clarkson Has Ever Seen
- Adam West Remembered on Social Media: ‘You Were MY Batman’
- Burt Ward, Seth Green, Julie Newmar Remember Adam West: ‘He Was Truly the Bright Knight’
- Tom Cruise: A Star in Slow-Motion Career Meltdown
