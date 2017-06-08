Electric Lady: An All Girl Electric Show

Metro Theatre – Sydney – June 30, 2017 – 7pm – http://www.metrotheatre.com.au
 
Corner Hotel – Melbourne – July 1, 2017 – 7pm – http://cornerhotel.com/
 
Jack River & Triple J Unearthed present an all women tour in Australia. Jack River released Highway Songs No.2 last year. See our accompanying interview with her. For info visit https://www.electriclady.world/
 
 
 
 
 
 
