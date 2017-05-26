M0 – Nights With You

Upcoming Shows
- May 27, 2017 – Nina Storey at The Soiled Dove – Denver, CO
- May 31, 2017 – Brandy Clark at the Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- May 31, 2017 – Rodrigo Y Gabriela at the Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (77)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (40)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (61)
- Film of the Month (38)
- Interviews (210)
- Live Photos (179)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (46)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (86)
- Uncategorized (7)
- Unfinished Mail (67)
- Upcoming New releases (8)
- Video of the Month (43)
- Videos (116)
- Website of the Month (74)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- ADK Odin Mic Freebie - (archive: 5/19/17)
- Producer Crosstalk: David Platillero
- Film/TV Out Take: Music Supervisor Thomas Golubic
- DIY Spotlight: OC9 Music Group
- Executive Profile: Lisa Roth, VP and Creative Director, CMH Label Group and Rockabye Baby
- Industry Profile: Fender Custom Shop
- Songwriter Profile: Chris Price
- Maren Morris: Grammy Winner on Songwriting and Touring
- Music Industry Advice: The Brave New World of Artist Management
- Music Industry Tips: "Help! I'm Losing My Voice!"
Rolling Stone
- Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Private Los Angeles Funeral
- Review: Lil Yachty's 'Teenage Emotions' Might Change the Way People Rap
- Ariana Grande Pens Letter to Fans: 'I Am Sorry For the Pain and the Fear'
- Early-2000s NYC Rock History 'Meet Me in the Bathroom': 10 Things We Learned
- Big Star Ready Greatest Hits Comp With Rare Single Edits
- Fans to the Front: How Ariana Grande's Online Family Is Coping After Manchester
- Hear Nick Jonas' House-Inflected Breakup Song, 'Remember I Told You'
- 'Sgt. Pepper' Reissue, Lil Yachty and 18 More Albums to Hear Now
- Watch Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan's Vulnerable New 'There For You' Video
- Hear T-Pain, Young M.A Boast About Sex on New Song 'F.B.G.M.'
Variety Music News
- How ‘The Get Down’ Compared to ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Vinyl’ in Viewer Demand
- Cannes Film Review: ‘You Were Never Really Here’
- Chris Cornell’s Los Angeles Funeral Attended by Bandmates, Metallica, Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl
- Lionsgate Stock Jumps 8.65% in Wake of Strong Earnings Report
- Former Warner Music Chief Edgar Bronfman Jr. Bullish on Biz in the Streaming Era
- Box Office: ‘Pirates’ Sailing to $75 Million, ‘Baywatch’ Can’t Make Memorial Day Waves
- Cannes: INSAS Student Valentina Maurel’s ‘Paul Is Here’ Wins Cannes Cinefondation
- HanWay Films’ Gabrielle Stewart on What Independent Distributors Look for in Acquiring Films
- Fyre Festival Lawsuits Advance on Dual Civil, Criminal Tracks
- ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Celebrate Opening of New Disney Attraction
Leave a Reply