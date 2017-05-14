Halycine – Circles

Upcoming Shows
- May 14, 2017 – Anat Cohen at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- May 16, 2017 – Tift Merritt at The Soiled Dove – Denver, CO
- May 17, 2017 – Elaine Elias Trio at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- May 17, 2017 – Kehlani with Ella Mai at the Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
- May 18, 2017 – Elaine Elias Trio at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- May 18, 2017 – Xandria and Kobra and Lotus at Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
- May 19, 2017 – Mono with Low at Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
- May 21, 2017 – Arkona at Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
- May 24, 2017 – Jojo at the Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO – May 24, 2017
- May 24, 2017 – Vamps at the Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- May 25, 2017 – The Birthday Massacre at Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
- May 27, 2017 – Nina Storey at The Soiled Dove – Denver, CO
- May 31, 2017 – Brandy Clark at the Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- May 31, 2017 – Rodrigo Y Gabriela at the Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
