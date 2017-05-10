Denver Day of Rock – Denver, CO

Denver Day of Rock – Denver, CO – May 27, 2017

Denver Day or Rock is a FREE festival which features both local bands and national acts. It is a benefit for Amp The Cause, which has donated over $5 million to local charities helping children since 2004. This year’s lineup is diverse. For info visit http://denverdayofrock.com/
 
Barnaby Bright – Becky & Nathan Bliss are Barnaby Bright, a NY duo who has opened for The Lumineers, and many more. Their latest album is The Longest Day and they are finishing an album funded by crowdfunding. https://barnabybright.com/
 
CAM – CAM is one of the biggest names in country. She started as a songwriter for others including Miley Cyrus. Her latest album is Untamed. We are personally looking forward to seeing this artist. https://www.camcountry.com/
 
The Dustbowl Revival – This Colorado quartet mixes folk and Americana. They are releasing a new album in June so their set should have many new songs. http://www.dustbowlrevival.com/
 
Heather Maloney – Making Me Break is Heather Maloney’s latest album. This Massachusetts singer-songwriter has been around since 2009 and is a captivating storyteller. http://www.heathermaloney.com/
 
Mary Louise Lee Band – This jazz band is led by Mayor Michael Hancock’s wife and is known for smooth vocals and great arrangements. http://www.marylouiseleeband.com/
 
South of France – This band led by Jeff Cormack & Kelly Lueke is a combination of surf and shoegaze. They released Another Boring Sunrise in 2012 and played Project Pabst last year. http://www.southoffrancemusic.com/
