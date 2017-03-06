Thompson Square at The Grizzly Rose

Search our Site:
- March 7, 2017 – Experience Hendrix at the Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
- March 9, 2017 – Jane Monheit at Dazzle
- March 9, 2017 – Lake Street Dive at Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
- March 10, 2017 – Jane Monheit at Dazzle
- March 10, 2017 – Joseph at the Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- March 10, 2017 – Lake Street Dive at Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
- March 11, 2017 – Jane Monheit at Dazzle
- March 11, 2017 – Trout Steak Revival at the Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- March 14, 2017 – Hayley Kiyoko at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- March 14, 2017 – Vita and the Woolf at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- March 15, 2017 – Save Ferris at the Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- March 15, 2017 – Slothrust at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- March 15, 2017 – Ann Wilson at the Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
- March 17, 2017 – Bebe Rexha at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- March 17, 2017 – Misterwives at the Pepsi Center – Denver, CO
- March 18, 2017 – Skillet at Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
