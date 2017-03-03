Showcases to See at SXSW 2017 – Lane’s World

Lane’s World – Laneway Festival 6th Annual SXSW Party at The Mohawk – Austin, TX

sxsw logo

 
March 17, 2017 – 12pm-5pm
 
 
Chastity Belt –  Chastity Belt is a Seattle band doing pop and rock with a feminist edge. Their latest release is Time to Go Home from 2015. https://www.facebook.com/chastitybeltmusic
 
Let’s Eat Grandma – Rosa & Jenny are a psychedelic experimental duo from the UK. They released I, Gemini last year. http://letseatgrandma.co.uk/
 
The Big Moon – The Big Moon just released their video for “Sucker” from their upcoming debit album Love in the 4th Dimension. This London 4 piece started generating heat last year. https://www.facebook.com/commoonicate
 
Alexandra Savoir –  Savoir is a 21 year singer-songwriter & artist from Portland. Her song “Mystery Girl” has caught attention. Her album Belladonna of Sadness is out in April. http://alexandrasavior.com/
March 3rd, 2017