ANOTHER 10 Artists to See at SXSW 2017

SXSW – Austin, TX – March 13-19, 2017

SXSW is the festival everyone strives to be at. Last year it had over 2200 performing artists from 67 countries. This year it is expected to be at least as big. For info visit https://www.sxsw.com/festivals/music/

Ami Dang – Dang is a vocalist, sitarist and composer with experimental and world music. Her sophomore album Uni Sun came out last year. http://amidang.com/

Au/Ra – She is a new indie electronic artist who attracted our attention before SXSW. http://heyitsaura.com/

Cappa – Cappa is a Nashville indie artist we saw last year. She brings in dark songwriting to an electronic style. Her release Queen of Hearts is addictive. http://www.cappamusic.net/

Farida – Farida is a Norwegian soul artist. She released the song “Next To Nothing” in January. https://www.facebook.com/musicbyfarida

GGOOLLDD – This high energy Wisconsin band caught our attention a couple of years ago. Led by Margaret Butler this band mixes pop and alt rock in a mesmerizing combo. http://www.ggoollddband.com/

Half Waif – Haif Waif is Nandi Rose Plunkett. Plunkett is a member of the band Pinegrove. Here she expands her music in an indie electronic form. She recently released form/a a 12.” http://www.half-waif.com/

Jackal Onasis – Jackal Onasis is a 3 piece NYC rock band and one of FEMMUSIC’s favorites. They released Big Deal Party in 2016. https://www.facebook.com/JackalOnasis/

Melat – Melat is an Austin original with multiple albums and an R & B sound that draws you in. http://www.beholdmelat.com/

Tkay Maidza – Tkay Maidza is an Australian rap artist who has worked with artists including Charli XCX. Her self-titled album is out now. http://www.tkaymaidza.com/

Yoonmirae – Yonnmirae is a star of the Korean market. She is actually an American with a Korean mother & African-American father. She is a star of Korean hip-hop. She also has a side project called MFBTY with Tiger JK & Blizzy. https://www.facebook.com/t.YoonMiRae/