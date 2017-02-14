Honeyblood – Babes Never Die

Search our Site:
Upcoming Shows
- February 14, 2017 – Amaranthe at Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- February 14, 2017 – Muna with Lo Moon at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 17, 2017 – Bridget Everett at Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- February 17, 2017 – Hello Dollface at The Walnut Room – Denver, CO
- February 18, 2017 – The Great Fits at The Walnut Room – Denver, CO
- February 19, 2017 – Otep at Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO
- February 19, 2017 – Potty Mouth at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 20, 2017 – Otep at Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO
- February 21, 2017 – Renee Marie at Dazzle Jazz Club
- February 21, 2017 – Otep at Hodi’s Half Note – Fort Collins, CO
- February 22, 2017 – Renee Marie at Dazzle Jazz Club
- February 22, 2017 – Noname at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 25, 2017 – Computer Magic at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 28, 2017 – Middle Kids at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 28, 2017 – Retail Space at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- March 1, 2017 – The Deer at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
Music Connection
- Radical Indie Offering Cash to Help Indie Artists
- D n A Entertainment Seeking Audio Tech
- AmericanaFest Showcase Applications Open for 2017
- YG Signs for Representation with UTA
- Music Gear Review: SSL Nucleus 2 DAW Controller
- Music Album Review: AFI - "AFI (The Blood Album)" (6/10)
- 59th Grammy Awards Winners List
- New Music Critique: SiBi
- Rock on the Range Reveals Daily Lineup for 2017
- Out Take: O-Lan Jones
Variety
- ‘Logan’ Drew Concerns at Fox Over Dark Tone, Says Studio Chief
- Marketing Experts Slam ‘Monumentally Stupid’ Fake News Promos for ‘A Cure for Wellness’
- Comedy Central Chief Kent Alterman on Trevor Noah, Viacom, and Making Movies With Paramount
- TV News Roundup: Matt Lintz Joins ‘The Alienist’ as Series Regular, ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Adds to Cast
- Netflix Grants Public Screening Access for Ava DuVernay’s Documentary ’13th’
- Will Smith, James Corden Rap ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer (Watch)
- ‘Doubt’ Creators on Working With Katherine Heigl After ‘Grey’s,’ Their Personal Connection to Trans Character
- Caavo’s New Device Wants to Solve the TV Streaming Box Chaos Once and for All
- Sundance Channel Developing Limited Series Based on Book ‘Intuition’ (EXCLUSIVE)
- PewDiePie’s Business-Deal Implosions Show That Digital Celebrities Are Now Mainstream
