Grimes Featuring Janelle Monae – Venus Fly

Upcoming Shows
- February 10, 2017 – Angel Olson at Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- February 10, 2017 – Lydia Loveless & Angelica Garcia at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 10, 2017 – Seratones at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 11, 2017 – Lydia Loveless & Angelica Garcia at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 11, 2017 – Seratones at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 12, 2017 – Shook Twins with Edison at The Bluebird Theater
- February 14, 2017 – Amaranthe at Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- February 14, 2017 – Muna with Lo Moon at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 17, 2017 – Bridget Everett at Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- February 17, 2017 – Hello Dollface at The Walnut Room – Denver, CO
- February 18, 2017 – The Great Fits at The Walnut Room – Denver, CO
- February 19, 2017 – Otep at Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO
- February 19, 2017 – Potty Mouth at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 20, 2017 – Otep at Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO
- February 21, 2017 – Renee Marie at Dazzle Jazz Club
- February 21, 2017 – Otep at Hodi’s Half Note – Fort Collins, CO
- February 22, 2017 – Renee Marie at Dazzle Jazz Club
