Lucy Kaplansky

Upcoming Shows
- January 20, 2017 – Dustbowl Revival at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- January 20, 2017 – The Velveteers at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- January 21, 2017 – Cult of the Lost Cause at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- January 22, 2017 – The Heartstring Hunters at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- January 24, 2017 – Karrin Allyson at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- January 24, 2017 – Dorothy at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- January 25, 2017 – Karrin Allyson at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- January 25, 2017 – Alexandra Savoir at Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- January 25, 2017 – DNCE at Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO
- February 3, 2017 – Cherry Glazerr at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- February 4, 2017 – Lumeria at Marquis Theater – Denver, CO
Music Connection
- Audio-Technica Instrument Mic + Clip-On Mount Freebie - (archive: 1/13/17)
- Jim Beam and Canadian Music Week Launch Talent Search
- Executive Profile: Frank Crowson, SVP of Marketing at Guitar Center
- Music Album Review: Moon Duo - "Occult Architecture Vol. 1" (8/10)
- Signing Story: Nightly
- The Title Trackers Launch Petition for U2 to Play Title Track on Joshua Tree Tour
- Entertainment One Appoints Ted May as Director of U.K. Music
- Legend, Underwood, Urban, Metallica Performing at 2017 Grammy Awards
- Copyright and Technology Conference 2017 Being Held in New York City
- XLN Addictive Keys Now Bundled with Focusrite & Novation Products
Variety
- Donald Trump Inauguration Address Compared to Batman Villain Bane’s Speech
- Sundance Film Review: ‘Icarus’
- Donald Trump’s Inauguration: The Scene in D.C. at the President’s Swearing-In
- Jay Z’s Tidal Streaming Service May Have Inflated Subscriber Numbers (Report)
- Protests Turn Violent Blocks from Inaugural Parade Route
- Annette Bening Receives Career Achievement Honor at Casting Society Artios Awards
- Warner Bros. ‘King Arthur’ Movie Gets First Snapchat Sponsored Puzzle-Game Lens (EXCLUSIVE)
- Shia LaBeouf Launches Four-Year-Long Trump Protest Live Stream With Jaden Smith
- Tim Story to Direct ‘Shaft’ Reboot
- Hollywood Reacts to Donald Trump’s Inauguration
