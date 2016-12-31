Artist of the Month – January 2017

Elsa Carmona – This electropop artists is blending R & B to pop with a delicious result. Her singles “Run Baby Run” & “Ritual” have been streaming on FEMMUSIC’s Soundcloud channel. Carmona is based in Sweden but comes from Barcelona. She is a great new story about to begin. https://www.facebook.com/elsacarmonamusic/