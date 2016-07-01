Search our Site:
Upcoming Shows
- April 3, 2017 – Oathbreaker at the Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO
- April 3, 2017 – Vanessa Carlton at the Soiled Dove – Denver, CO
- April 4, 2017 – Colleen Green at Hi Dive – Denver, CO
- April 4, 2017 – Gabriella Cohen at The Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- April 5, 2017 – Dude York at Hi Dive – Denver, CO
- April 6, 2017 – Jay Som & The Courtneys at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- April 6, 2017 – Thao Nguyen (of the Get Down Stay Down) at Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO
- April 7, 2017 – Annie Booth Trio at Dazzle Jazz Club – Denver, CO
- April 7, 2017 – Carrie Newcomer at Swallow Hill – Denver, CO
- April 7, 2017 – Megan Burtt & The Cure for Love at Syntax Physic Opera
- April 7, 2017 – Get Along at Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO
- April 8, 2017 – Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys at Swallow Hill – Denver, CO
- April 10, 2017 – Clean Bandit at The Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
- April 10, 2017 – The Shacks at The Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
- April 15, 2017 – Ayla Nereo at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – Denver, CO
Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (76)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (39)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (60)
- Film of the Month (37)
- Interviews (209)
- Live Photos (158)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (45)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (81)
- Uncategorized (7)
- Unfinished Mail (65)
- Upcoming New releases (7)
- Video of the Month (42)
- Videos (62)
- Website of the Month (73)
Recent Comments
- Macy Meyer Coffey on Women of 69 UNBOXED
- Mimi on Women of 69 UNBOXED
- Steve on Women of 69 UNBOXED
- Deanna Allman on Alex Kline – Producer
- Amanda on Susan Tucker – Artist development
Music Connection
- MC at SXSW 2017
- Game of Thrones Live Experience at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
- Live Review: Westerner at Timewarp Records in Los Angeles, CA
- NK Band Earns Slot on High-Profile Festival
- Auralex Acoustical Treatment Package Freebie - (archive: 3/24/17)
- Producer Crosstalk: Warren Huart
- Song Biz Profile: Alex Heiche - Advancing the Income with Sound Royalties
- Executive Profile: Marcus Spence of TuneGO
- Film/TV Out Take: Marco Beltrami
- DIY Spotlight: Crosshair Music
Variety
- Film Review: ‘Five Came Back’
- Film Review: ‘Despite the Falling Snow’
- ‘We Happy Few’ Videogame Getting Movie Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
- Cary Elwes, Matthew Modine to Star in World War II Drama ‘Burning at Both Ends’ (EXCLUSIVE)
- Watch Live ACLU Telethon With Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, and Others
- WGA, AMPTP Agree to Resume Contract Talks on April 10
- TV News Roundup: The CW Announces Summer 2017 Premiere Dates
- Remote Controlled: Ron Howard and Brian Grazer on Making Hit TV Shows, What’s Next for NatGeo’s ‘Genius’
- Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to Develop Book ‘Geek Girl Rising’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)
- CBS Alternative Programming Chief Chris Castallo to Exit
love to find the lyrics to the song near the end of this great documentary…”fading, they say I’m fading”…
I too, am searching for it. And the lyric about going gray,
Someone has to know…..sounded like Joni Mitchell.
Did anyone find the song above? I would love to get it too!